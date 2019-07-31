|
Dolores M. Hoaglund
Dolores M. Hoaglund, nee Bracken, age 97, of Lemont, passed away July 27, 2019. She was a longtime resident at Franciscan Village.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Laura Bracken; her husband, Verner Hoaglund; and her siblings, Joseph (Esther) Bracken, Frederick Paul (Dorothy) Bracken, William (Phyllis) Bracken, Urban (Jean) Bracken, Rita (Raymond) Meehan, Catherine "Betty" Bracken, Gloria (Florian) Jagodzinski, Roseann (Victor) Schikora, George (Frances) Bracken, and Robert Bracken.
Dolores is survived by her children Laurentia (Dan) Nurczyk, Verner, Jr. (Wanda) Hoaglund, Alice (Robert) Skewis, and Susan (David) Hinks; also surviving are 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dolores retired from Lemont National Bank, where she had worked as a teller.
Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St, Lemont, IL 60439. Lying-in state Friday, August 2, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of her funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Franciscan Village (St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 2nd floor), 1270 Franciscan Dr., Lemont, IL 60439. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363
Published in The Herald-News on July 31, 2019