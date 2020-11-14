Dolores M. Kuban
(Nee Bebar)
Dolores M. "Dee" Kuban (Nee Bebar)
Age 88, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Joliet and lived in Lockport most of her life. Devoted member of The Order of Martha, a dedicated Room Mother and founded the Library at St. Joseph School, Lockport. Dee was very talented and loved creating unique ceramics, she was especially proud of her Christmas village that contained over 800 pieces. She was an avid reader, but above all else she cherished spending time with her family and her cherished grandchildren (24) and great grandchildren (20).
Preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Frances (nee Lakota) Bebar; her sons, Daniel and Mark Kuban; three brothers, Robert, Jake and Ray Bebar; three sisters, Kathryn Branshaw, Mary Pell and Pauline Bertolotti.
Survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Richard Kuban; her loving children, David (Marian) Kuban, Duffy (Cindy) Kuban, Lori Tondini, MaryLou (Tony) Hatley, Tom (Lauretta) Kuban, Paul (Kim) Kuban, Alan (Geralyn) Kuban; two sisters, Lillian Wagner and Jeanne (David) Engle; one brother, Gerald (Carol) Bebar; daughters -in-law, Jan and Kathy Kuban.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dee's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
All services are private and cremation rites were respectfully addressed. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required.
Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport (815) 838-5010.