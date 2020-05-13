Dolores M. Larson
On Friday May 8, 2020 Dolores Mae Larson, Loving Mother and Grandmother, Passed away at 89.
Dolores was born July 16, 1930 in Joliet, IL to Bernard and Florence (Scislowski) Sealy. Dolores graduated from Joliet Township High School. She married Jerald G. Larson on September 15, 1951. They were married for 49 years. They had two sons David and Brian.
Dolores worked at Senior Services Center of Will County from 1970 to 1989 as an Executive Director of Social Activities. She enjoyed her job and took great pride in it. She loved setting up events where people would make memories with their community and friends.
Her greatest joy was being a loving wife to Jerry and a mother to David and Brian. She also adored her only grandchild Sarah.
Dolores was an avid reader, loved to watch golf and was a diehard Cubs fan.
When David and Brian were young, she would attend all their sport activities and in the summer would take them every day to their favorite swimming hole. Family gatherings were her favorite way to spend her weekends and taking lots of pictures of all the memories her family created.
After Jerry passed away, Dolores moved to Colorado in 2005. She cherished the times with her granddaughter Sarah where they made many memories together. Some of Sarah?s fondest times were the simple days of going to the senior center with her nana and playing bingo and Mexican train and topping off the afternoon with a Chicago Style hot dog and ice cream.
Dolores truly loved life, family and friends. You may be gone from this world but you will always be in our Hearts.
Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Bernard, and mother, Florence, and husband, Jerald "Jerry" Larson.
She is survived by her two children, David (Jill) Larson and Brian Larson (Girlfriend Madeleine Hall); and granddaughter, Sarah Larson Sanders, daughter of Brian.
Funeral services for Dolores Larson were held in Colorado. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Joliet, was under the care and direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
On Friday May 8, 2020 Dolores Mae Larson, Loving Mother and Grandmother, Passed away at 89.
Dolores was born July 16, 1930 in Joliet, IL to Bernard and Florence (Scislowski) Sealy. Dolores graduated from Joliet Township High School. She married Jerald G. Larson on September 15, 1951. They were married for 49 years. They had two sons David and Brian.
Dolores worked at Senior Services Center of Will County from 1970 to 1989 as an Executive Director of Social Activities. She enjoyed her job and took great pride in it. She loved setting up events where people would make memories with their community and friends.
Her greatest joy was being a loving wife to Jerry and a mother to David and Brian. She also adored her only grandchild Sarah.
Dolores was an avid reader, loved to watch golf and was a diehard Cubs fan.
When David and Brian were young, she would attend all their sport activities and in the summer would take them every day to their favorite swimming hole. Family gatherings were her favorite way to spend her weekends and taking lots of pictures of all the memories her family created.
After Jerry passed away, Dolores moved to Colorado in 2005. She cherished the times with her granddaughter Sarah where they made many memories together. Some of Sarah?s fondest times were the simple days of going to the senior center with her nana and playing bingo and Mexican train and topping off the afternoon with a Chicago Style hot dog and ice cream.
Dolores truly loved life, family and friends. You may be gone from this world but you will always be in our Hearts.
Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Bernard, and mother, Florence, and husband, Jerald "Jerry" Larson.
She is survived by her two children, David (Jill) Larson and Brian Larson (Girlfriend Madeleine Hall); and granddaughter, Sarah Larson Sanders, daughter of Brian.
Funeral services for Dolores Larson were held in Colorado. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Joliet, was under the care and direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 13, 2020.