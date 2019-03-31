The Herald-News Obituaries
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Interment
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Dolores M. Zurski


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores M. Zurski Obituary
Dolores M. Zurski

Born: June 3, 1929

Died: March 29, 2019

Dolores M. Zurski, 89, formerly of Lockport, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Aperion Care, Morton, Ill.

Dolores was born June 3, 1929, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Paul and Helen (Victor) Gammie. She married Steve Zurski, Jr. on August 10, 1963, in Joliet. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Gwendolyn Book and Velma Brown.

Dolores is survived by two sons, Michael Zurski of Wadsworth, Ohio and Kenneth (Connie) Zurski of Morton; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Samuel and Nora Zurski and several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Joliet.

An interment service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park Chapel in Joliet, Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019
