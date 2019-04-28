The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tezak Funeral Home
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak Funeral Home
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak Funeral Home
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Dolores Pruitt Obituary
Dolores Pruitt

Born: October 3, 1940

Died: April 25, 2019

Dolores "Dee" Pruitt (nee Czajkoski), age 78, Dearest Mother was given life October 3, 1940 and on Thursday, April 25, 2019 God gave her eternal life.

Loving mother of Brian Pruitt of Joliet, IL. Also surviving are her nieces, Joyce Holmes of Livonia, MI, Bonnie Skeldon of New Lenox, IL, Janice (Kenneth) Lee of Highland, IN, Mary (Bruce) Bina of Plainfield, IL; nephews, John Senko of New Lenox, IL and Joseph (Theresa) Senko of Bourbonnais, IL; loving friends, Catherine Flynn of Joliet, IL, Tom and Kathy Cawley of Joliet, IL, Paul Palmer of Joliet, IL, Richard (Ellen) Tezak of Crest Hill, IL and best buddy Kyle Bina of Plainfield, IL ;numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Josephine (nee Zarnowski) and Anton Czajkoski; three brothers, Edward Shay, Raymond (Louise) of Eagle River, WI and Richard (in infancy); sister, Dorothy (Joe) Senko of New Lenox, IL.

Dolores attended St. Thaddeus School and Providence High School. She was formerly employed as a CNA at St. Joseph Hospital and St. Patrick's Residence and also at the Voyager Group. Dolores was a member of St. Joseph Church and former member of St. Thaddeus Catholic Church. Dolores enjoyed Polish cooking and loved going to Michigan to visit Joyce Holmes every year. Her favorite places were Frankenmuth and The Henry Ford Museum. Dolores loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bulls. She was Chairperson at the Bake Sale at the St. Joes Homecoming Fair for many years. Dolores was a longtime member of the Rosarian Club, Altar and Rosary Society, St. Joseph Senior Club and the Senior Association of Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, donation to the family would be appreciated.

A celebration of Dolores' life will begin on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Dolores Pruitt at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
