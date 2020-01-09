The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Dolores R. Fitzgerald Obituary
Dolores R. Fitzgerald

Dolores R. Fitzgerald, of Joliet, IL, passed peacefully at home Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born in Joliet to the late Louise and John Dernulc and was a lifelong resident.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald T. Fitzgerald; children, Brian (Melanie Spiess) Fitzgerald; Cindy, Paula, the late Richard, April, Gerald, Jr., Diana, John, Frank, Bob, Kelly and Donnie; many grandchildren including Brian T., Kevin K. USMC, and Kera Rose; numerous great grandchildren including Macy and Charlotte Fitzgerald. She is also survived by two brothers, Jack and Joe Dernulc and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard; brother, Mike Dernulc; and sister, Irene Dernulc.

Visitation for Dolores Fitzgerald will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9:00 am until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020
