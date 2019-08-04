|
|
Dolores Theresa Maland
(nee Motta)
Age 92, of Morris, IL passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Park Pointe Nursing Home in Morris. Born June 22, 1927 in South Wilmington, IL to the late David and Meda (nee Magnani) Motta. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, where she played the organ for many years. She worked in the Baby Clothes Factory in Gardner and then at the VA Hospital in Hines, IL from 1963-1969 as a nurse assistant, receiving Superior Performance Awards. She then married John Maland and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was always making treasures for us that we will always cherish. Dolores loved crocheting, reading, sewing, craft making, visiting her friends, and making her daily trips to Walmart. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to so many.
She is survived by one twin sister, Gloria Livsey of AZ; three daughters, Vicky (the late Donnie) Terrell of Morris, Patricia (Dale) Fitch of Morris, and Pamela (Dale) Haynes of LaPorte, TX; eight grandchildren, Amy (Bob) VanDolson, Cheri (Shawn) Runge, James R. (Lynn) Allen, Stephanie Huffman, Elizabeth Maynard, Ashley (Carlos) Perez, Samantha Anderson, and Megan Dray; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; lifelong girlfriend for the past eighty years, Charlotte Curtis of Coal City, IL; close friends, Shirley Moore and Carol Meysenbouarg; numerous nephews; and special nephew, Michael (Patty) Livsey of Ridgway, CO.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John William Maland, whom passed away July 28, 1999; one son in his youth, Gary Touvelle; and two children in infancy, Brian and Jill Touvelle.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or Angels of Hope: 768 Quail Run, Coal City, IL 60416.
For more information and to sign her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019