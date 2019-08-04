The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Maland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Theresa Maland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Theresa Maland Obituary
Dolores Theresa Maland

(nee Motta)

Age 92, of Morris, IL passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Park Pointe Nursing Home in Morris. Born June 22, 1927 in South Wilmington, IL to the late David and Meda (nee Magnani) Motta. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, where she played the organ for many years. She worked in the Baby Clothes Factory in Gardner and then at the VA Hospital in Hines, IL from 1963-1969 as a nurse assistant, receiving Superior Performance Awards. She then married John Maland and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was always making treasures for us that we will always cherish. Dolores loved crocheting, reading, sewing, craft making, visiting her friends, and making her daily trips to Walmart. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to so many.

She is survived by one twin sister, Gloria Livsey of AZ; three daughters, Vicky (the late Donnie) Terrell of Morris, Patricia (Dale) Fitch of Morris, and Pamela (Dale) Haynes of LaPorte, TX; eight grandchildren, Amy (Bob) VanDolson, Cheri (Shawn) Runge, James R. (Lynn) Allen, Stephanie Huffman, Elizabeth Maynard, Ashley (Carlos) Perez, Samantha Anderson, and Megan Dray; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; lifelong girlfriend for the past eighty years, Charlotte Curtis of Coal City, IL; close friends, Shirley Moore and Carol Meysenbouarg; numerous nephews; and special nephew, Michael (Patty) Livsey of Ridgway, CO.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John William Maland, whom passed away July 28, 1999; one son in his youth, Gary Touvelle; and two children in infancy, Brian and Jill Touvelle.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or Angels of Hope: 768 Quail Run, Coal City, IL 60416.

For more information and to sign her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now