Doloris P. Doak
(nee- Proia)
Doloris P. Doak (nee- Proia) - Age 88, of Joliet, IL passed away on March 17, 2020.
She was born January 3, 1932, to the late Angelo and Armanda (D'Orzaio) Proia in Rockdale, IL. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet and proud graduate of Joliet Township High School.
On April 16, 1960 she married Robert W. Doak in Joliet, IL. He passed away December 11, 2000.
Doloris and Robert raised three children who survive; a son, David Doak, of Milton FL., two daughters Maria (Dennis) Jones of Joliet, IL and Amy (Brett) Clevinger of Joliet, IL; two grandchildren, Cody Clevinger of Chicago, IL and Nina Clevinger of Joliet, IL. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Robert, her parents, two brothers Samuel and Raymond Proia and three sisters, Mafalda Dvorchak, Hilda Vercellotti and Marie Sasek.
As it was Doloris' wish, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice in her name.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit WWW.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020