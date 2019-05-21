Domingo Baldivia Sr.



Domingo Baldivia Sr., age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Domingo is survived by his loving wife, Felicita (nee Arellano); children, Armandina (Joel) Martinez, Belinda McNear and Domingo Jr. (Micaela) Baldivia; grandchildren, Deanna (Ezekiel) Zepeda, Renee Martinez, Lena Martinez, Antonio (Jessica) McNear, Alexander McNear and Dominique Baldivia; six great-grandchildren, Angel, Aaliyah, Delilah, Antonio, Evangeline and Emma; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Juanita (nee Guzman) Baldivia.



Domingo was born in Texas and moved to Joliet in 1967 to work for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years prior to his retirement. He was a former member of the Will County Old Timers Baseball Club and enjoyed playing hardball for many years in the Joliet area. Domingo was an avid sports fan and created many memorable moments with his son, from attending Super Bowl XXX to experiencing the St. Louis Cardinals win game 7 of the World Series in 2011. He will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Domingo's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



A celebration of Domingo's life will begin on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.