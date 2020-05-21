Dominic Carl DiSalvo
1933 - 2020
Dominic Carl DiSalvo

Dominic "Mingy" Carl DiSalvo, Age 87 years, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph's Medical Center. He was born in Joliet on January 26, 1933. Retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 36 years of service. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Member of the American Legion Hardwood Post # 5. He was an avid bowler and in his younger days, he worked as a pin setter at a local bowling alley and later as a member of a team at Washington Lanes in Joliet. Dominic was also a die-hard Chicago Blackhawk and White Sox fan.

Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (nee Pudlo) DiSalvo (2009); his parents, Angelo and Margaret (nee Sylvester) DiSalvo; his brother, Nick DiSalvo; his nephew, Jerry DiSalvo; three infant grandchildren, two infant great-grandchildren and one goddaughter, Jane Stroud.

Survived by his children, Cindy (Rich) Felbinger, Jeff (Lisa) Kasper and Patricia "Trish" DiSalvo (Matt) Gray; three granddaughters, Molly (Ozzie) Garcia, Kaylyn (Matt) Mausehaund and Kaydie Kasper; one grandson, Nicholas Kasper; three great-granddaughters, Malena and Sophia Garcia and Delaynie Mausehaund; two brothers, John (late, Herta) DiSalvo and Art (late, Virginia) DiSalvo; one sister, Mary (late, John) Lepacik; one godson, John Lapacik; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins also survive.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with current safety guidelines, private family services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

For information please call (815) 744-0022 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.chsfuneral.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an on-line condolence for the DiSalvo Family.


Published in The Herald-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
