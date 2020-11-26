Dominic J. Mancuso
Dominic J. Mancuso, 98, of Joliet, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18. He was born in 1922 in Joliet, Illinois, where he attended Joliet Central High School and had many friends.
Dominic was a charitable man with a passion for business, family and supporting his community. He served in the U.S. Army Air Forces (AAF) during World War II and was stationed in China, India and around the world. He had a brother who died in the line of duty during the war.
After the war, Dominic inherited his family's business, Mancuso Cheese Co., from his father. He was a major cheese manufacturer and imported foods from Italy to supply restaurants in the Chicago area for years.
Dominic, a previous widow, was married in the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church to Mary Rose Aggelopoulos who remained his wife for 37 years. He was an avid golfer and spent sunny days on the golf course as a member of the Joliet Country Club. He was always smiling and loved family dinners and gatherings in the community.
His family describes him as an "amazing man" of the "highest moral character" with an incredible memory at the age of 98. He read the Wall Street Journal and loved John Kass's column in the Chicago Tribune. He knew all the sports trivia until the day he died. He is remembered as "a loving and caring father and devoted husband" who adored his family and "never said a mean thing about anyone." He demanded that respect was shown to women and spoke highly of his accomplished sisters and his son Dominic Jr., who became a successful business man in the media field. Dominic Jr. is a graduate of Notre Dame and Northwestern University. Dominic Sr. was extremely proud of him and his grandkids.
Dominic is survived by his son, Dominic Jr. Mancuso, and wife Teresa, along with grandchildren Francesca, Katie, and Vincent Mancuso; daughter, Patricia Lambrecht, widow of Thomas J. Lambrecht, along with grandchildren Melissa, Jack and Matthew Lambrecht; niece Cathy Collins; his sister Rose Mancuso who resides in Joliet; step son George Kassis and grandchildren, Kristina and James Kassis, and his brother John Kassis with his grandchildren Chloe, Alexandra, Taylor, Lea and Jonathan.
Dominic is predeceased by his late sister Josephine Mancuso.
He will be greatly missed but pain free and in the hands of his creator now. God bless our angel, Dominic.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Dominic J. Mancuso is accepting donations to the Dominic J. Mancuso Memorial Scholarship through the Greek America Foundation, a New York-based non-profit organization.
Donations to the Dominic J. Mancuso Memorial Scholarship can be made here: https://greekamerica.org/the-dominic-j-mancuso-memorial-scholarship/