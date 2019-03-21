Don B. Truschke



Don B. Truschke, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at RML Specialty Hospital in Chicago, IL following a courageous battle with lung disease, with his daughter, Pam by his side. Don was born in Chicago and a Joliet/Crest Hill area resident for over 50 years. Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from NAPA Auto and Car Quest Auto Parts. Don was formerly employed at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home as a maintenance technician and employed by GAF Rubberoid after over 15 years as a supervisor until the manufacturing plant closed. When he wasn't working to provide for his family, Don loved wood working and nature. There was nothing better or more relaxing than building bird houses, painting them and making sure the birds were fed and enjoying their new home. He loved to socialize with his friends, who he considered family at A. B. Gusto's.



Preceded by his wife, Charlotte (nee Lunger) Truschke (March 10, 2014); one son, Donald Truschke; his parents, Clemens and Myrtle (nee Silk) Truschke; three sisters, Evelyn Stavick, Chrissy Lindberg and Delores (Frank) Gilmore; three brothers, Kenny, Bobby and Frank Truschke.



Survived by three daughters, Pam (Dan) Truschke-Gandolfo of Plainfield, Laura (Marvin) Jones of Crest Hill and Laura (James) Ozanic of Woodstock, IL; one son, Gary (Diane) Truschke of Arizona; his grandchildren, Johnathon Chirich, Nicole and Devon Starmann, Christopher, Sean (Karissa), Michelle and Allen Truschke; Numerous great grandchildren; one sister, Irene (the late James "Red") Beard and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Funeral services for Don B. Truschke will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet at 10:00 a.m. Pastor B.T. Norman to officiate. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.