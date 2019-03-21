The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Truschke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don B. Truschke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don B. Truschke Obituary
Don B. Truschke

Don B. Truschke, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at RML Specialty Hospital in Chicago, IL following a courageous battle with lung disease, with his daughter, Pam by his side. Don was born in Chicago and a Joliet/Crest Hill area resident for over 50 years. Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from NAPA Auto and Car Quest Auto Parts. Don was formerly employed at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home as a maintenance technician and employed by GAF Rubberoid after over 15 years as a supervisor until the manufacturing plant closed. When he wasn't working to provide for his family, Don loved wood working and nature. There was nothing better or more relaxing than building bird houses, painting them and making sure the birds were fed and enjoying their new home. He loved to socialize with his friends, who he considered family at A. B. Gusto's.

Preceded by his wife, Charlotte (nee Lunger) Truschke (March 10, 2014); one son, Donald Truschke; his parents, Clemens and Myrtle (nee Silk) Truschke; three sisters, Evelyn Stavick, Chrissy Lindberg and Delores (Frank) Gilmore; three brothers, Kenny, Bobby and Frank Truschke.

Survived by three daughters, Pam (Dan) Truschke-Gandolfo of Plainfield, Laura (Marvin) Jones of Crest Hill and Laura (James) Ozanic of Woodstock, IL; one son, Gary (Diane) Truschke of Arizona; his grandchildren, Johnathon Chirich, Nicole and Devon Starmann, Christopher, Sean (Karissa), Michelle and Allen Truschke; Numerous great grandchildren; one sister, Irene (the late James "Red") Beard and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Don B. Truschke will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet at 10:00 a.m. Pastor B.T. Norman to officiate. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. For information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now