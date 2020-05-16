Don E. Jeffers
Born: July 7, 1941; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 14, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Don E. Jeffers, age 78, of Mokena, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with ALS with family at his side on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Joliet. Don was born in Chicago on July 7, 1941 at home to BF and Ruth Jeffers. Beloved husband of 51 years to Joann (nee Schmidt) Jeffers. Cherished father of Amy Jo (Allan) Greep of Manhattan and Chad Jeffers of Mokena. Proud Adored Papa of Haley, Chloe, Emma and Andrew Greep. Fond brother of Sonja(Dale) Smith, Fred (the late Margo) Jeffers, Wanda (Richard) Zatteau, Jeffery (Wendi) Jeffers, and David Jeffers. Don proudly volunteered and served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne earning a purple heart. Don's carpentry skills were appreciated by many as the owner of Don Jeffers Construction Company. He had many hobbies, among them were restoring classic antique cars, traveling in his motor home and he especially loved camping and spending time with his grandchildren. Being a papa to them was what he lived for. Don was a member of the United Methodist Church in New Lenox. Don was fortunate to be able to become a resident with fellow veterans at the Manteno Veteran's Home. Don was a unique man. He enjoyed people and their opinions; however, you did not leave a conversation without knowing his. He was a loving husband, father, papa, and friend to many, and he will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. A celebration of Don's life will take place at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.