Don L. Brown



Born: February 4, 1974



Died: June 28, 2020



Don L. Brown was born February 4, 1974 to Geraldine Brown Morgan and Don L. Bolton in Joliet, IL. He made his transition suddenly on Sunday, June 28, 2020 and went home to be with our Lord.



Don attended early school at Beaumont in Mississippi; Cunningham in Joliet; Washington Jr. High and Joliet Central High School.



Don's hobbies were going on fishing trips, listening to music, and playing cards. More than that, he loved spending time with his children, grandson, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Every February 4th, he made his way to spend the day with his Uncle Melvin Bonds because they both shared the same birthdate of February 4th.



Don was preceded in death by one son, Nehemiah Brown; his father, Don L. Bolton; maternal grandparents, Jessie Mae Bonds and Velus Bonds, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Addie Ruth Bolton Hinton and Joseph A.C. Petties.



Don leaves to mourn his passing: daughters, Don'Monique Brown of Arlington, Texas, Diva Brown, Jaylen Brown, Don'Najah Brown and Antaysia Broadway all of Joliet, IL; sons, Don Brown, Jr., Donnell Brown, and Dontrell Brown, all of Joliet, IL.; mother, Geraldine Brown Morgan; sisters; Kellie Brown Lee, Jennifer Brown, Brittany Morgan and Tonelle Robinson, all of Joliet, Illinois; Deneise Simmons of Gautier, MS; Veronica Woods and Tracy Williams of D'lberville, MSi; Deidre Williams of Meridian, MS, Santana Williams and Tamara Williams of Biloxi, MS; brothers, Donald Earl Woods of Beaumont, MS and Emanuel Williams of Wilkerson County, MS; special friends, Tamala Waddell-Clayton, Marcus Tyler and James "Turkey" Patrick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at. St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





