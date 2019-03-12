Donald A. Carollo DDS, MS



Donald A. Carollo DDS, MS, age 88, of Lockport, IL, passed away on March 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Donald was a life-long resident of Lockport.



Preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Helen (nee Burcenski) Carollo; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Ethel Rawley; brother in law, James (the late Mary Ann) Rawley; brother-in-law, Kim (Melody) Rawley.



Beloved husband to Carol (nee Rawley) Carollo; loving father to Gale Hemphill, Gary Carollo, Ginger Christian and Jill (Mark) Vogrin; proud grandfather, better known as "Poppy" to Ellen Hemphill, Lori Hemphill, Ryan Christian, Paige Christian, Connor Christian, Eric (Marissa) Vogrin, Daniel Vogrin, Mitchell Vogrin; great-grandfather to Charles James "CJ" Hemphill and Braelyn Vogrin; beloved brother to Dorothy "Dotsy" (the late Bernie) Onderisin and Anton J. "Jack" (Linda) Carollo, DDS; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Donald grew up on the West side of Lockport and was surrounded by a huge family network. He had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who lovingly referred to him as "Donny." His endless energy, positive attitude, strong work ethic and zest for life are how he will be best remembered. He was extremely devoted to his wife, family and friends. Spending quality time and creating wonderful memories at the vacation home he built in Florida was very important to him. Donald was truly in his glory when family and friends gathered at the renowned "Carollo Compound." Known as one of the founding partners of Associated Orthodontists Ltd. in Joliet, he practiced his profession from 1967-1992. Past memberships include: the American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, Will County Dental Society and the American Association of Orthodontists. Donald was a private pilot and enjoyed flying his small plane for nearly 20 years. During his 40+ year Lockport Duck Club membership, he became an avid duck hunter and thoroughly cherished the camaraderie of his son, grandsons and fellow duck hunters. Donald loved a challenge and approached every single day of his life in this manner. He will always be remembered for his generosity, kindness and nurturing qualities. Donald was an inspiration to those who had the pleasure and honor of having him as a part of their lives.



A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 25th at St. Joseph's Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, IL. Inurnment will be held promptly on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:30 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Lockport Township Fire & EMS Department for their compassion and outstanding professional service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to honor Donald will be made to the Cardinal Bernadin Cancer Center at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019