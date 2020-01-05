The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Donald A. Weiss

Donald A. Weiss Obituary
Donald A. Weiss

Age 73, of Shorewood, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Don was born in Chicago, the son of the late Roland Weiss and Mary Alyce (nee Burgess) DeCamp. He has resided in Shorewood since 1971.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Don served on the U.S.S. Essex. A retired pipefitter with Union Local #597, Don was an avid hunter and sportsman.

Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary (nee Smith) Weiss of Shorewood; two daughters, Brandi (Matthew) Breen of Channahon and Brooke (Jeff) Love of Bradley, IL; his granddaughter, Charlotte "Charlie" Breen; sisters, Carolynn Weiss, Kim Seleagyi, and Kerry (David) Gall; brothers, Roland (Shirley) Weiss, III and Garry DeCamp; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gordon DeCamp.

Private Funeral Services for Donald A. Weiss will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517, would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020
