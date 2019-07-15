Donald Allen Goodenough,



Donald Allen Goodenough, age 55, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on July 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Don was the Director of Maintenance at Carillon Lakes for the past 17 years and considered his co-workers and friends there a part of his extended family. They were there for him, encouraging and supporting him through this difficult time. Don's work ethic, the enjoyment he derived from his job, and his willingness to help anyone made him a very special person, employee and friend. He will truly be missed.



Don is survived by his loving parents Lee and Diane Goodenough, sister LeAnn Turner, nieces Gillian and Jenna Turner, daughter Jessica Kehlet, grandchildren Landon, Alexander, Gianna, Brantley, and Nola. Aunts Ann Thayer, Judy Thayer, special aunt Karen Thayer, and many cousins. Also surviving are his special friend of many years, Susan Taylor and four-legged buddy, Winston.



Don was preceded in death by his grandparents Allen and Dorothy Thayer, Glen and Julie Goodenough and James and Alberta West, his uncles, Allen (Dick) Thayer, Wayne (Doug) Thayer and Lynn West.



Visitation for Don Goodenough will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd. on Monday, July 22 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am , followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Reverend Robin Caldwell officiating. As per Don's wishes, cremation rites were accorded with private inurnment at a later date.



Memorials to Joliet Area Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News on July 15, 2019