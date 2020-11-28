1/
Donald C. Aschenbrenner
Donald C. Aschenbrenner

Donald C. Aschenbrenner, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynn Aschenbrenner (nee Zeman); his children, Tracey Aschenbrenner, Clarity (John) Talaber and Paul Aschenbrenner; his grandchildren, Josef, Nathan, Kiara and Matthew Talaber.

Preceded in death by his parents, Fred (Mary) Aschenbrenner.

Donald was a proud Navy veteran. He severed in the United States Navy from 1964-1966. Don began his career and retired from Electro-Motive, a division of General Motors Corporation.

Funeral services for Don will be private. Per Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park, IL.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
