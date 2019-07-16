Donald C. Storm



Donald C. Storm, "Buster", age 86, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on July 9, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home after a brief illness. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, and worked at Caterpillar for 44 years, retiring in 1999.



Don is survived by his wife of 65 years in October, Joan (nee Green); his daughter, Susan (David) Butters of Plainfield, IL; his son, Donald (Melinda) Storm of Atlanta, IL; his grandchildren, Shellsea (Tom) Bohland, Heather (John) London and Zach (Ashley) Bruner; his great-grandchildren, Catrina, Sean and Kaelynn Gehrke, Logan, Emma and Annabelle London, and Lettie Bruner; his brother, Robert (Beverly) Storm and sister, Patricia (Arnold) Crowe; his sisters-in-law, Karen Repko and Carol Hass; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald R. Storm and Leah (nee Yuill) Sorenson; his sister, Donna Vinson; his brother-in-law, Wes Haas; his niece, Jackie Vinson and nephew, Tom Vinson.



Don was a member of the Joliet Moose Lodge #300 and the Southside Civic Club. He enjoyed playing golf, horseshoes and bowling. After his retirement he enjoyed taking road trips to Reno and Corpus Christie to bowl in several senior bowling tournaments.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice in his name.



The Storm family would like to express our extreme gratitude to the wonderful people at Joliet Hospice, we couldn't have asked for better care and compassion in our time of need.



Cremation rites were accorded, per Don's wishes. Funeral Services will be private. Inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, was entrusted with arrangements. For information call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News on July 16, 2019