Donald E. CartwrightBorn: December 10, 1936Died: October 4, 2020Donald E. Cartwright, age 83, passed away peacefully, at home, with his family at his side on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Donald leaves behind a loving family to which he was devoted.Donald (Duke) is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Vada Kay, nee Knudson; his children, Laura Patrick and Donald H (Sandi) Cartwright, Grandson, James R. Peterson, son-in-law, Tom Peterson, and brother, Gary (Susie) Cartwright. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Irene Cartwright and a brother, Jimmy (Doris) Cartwright.Donald was born on December 10, 1936 in Hillsboro, Illinois. He is a proud veteran of the U. S. Army,having served in Korea. Donald has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Joliet Junior College and retired from the Department of Corrections, Stateville Penitentiary and the Joliet Prison as a Major. Following his retirement he worked at First Student as both a school bus driver and administrator.Donald was a member of the Illinois Rt. 66 Association and the Will-Grundy Illinois Genealogical Society. He enjoyed his home life, travel adventures, and Thursday morning weekly breakfasts with his fellow retirees from the prison.At the family's request, Cremation rights have been accorded. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private church services with be conducted, followed by interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.Donald's family would like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice for their compassionate care.Contributions in Donald's honor can be made to Lutherdale Bible Camp or Joliet Community Hospice.