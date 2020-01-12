The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
127 S Briggs St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Nichols Obituary
Donald E. Nichols

Age 85, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born in Crete, IL, the son of the late Floyd and Elizabeth (nee Charboneau) Nichols and resided in Joliet most of his life.

Don retired from Joliet West High School where he served as Athletic Director. He was the former Chemistry/Physics teacher and Athletic Director at Joliet East High School, a career spanning 34 years. Don was instrumental in coaching basketball and golf, Don started the Will County High School Golf Tournament that still bears his name today. Don loved to travel and enjoyed golf, woodworking and fishing.

Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn (nee Evangeloff) Nichols of Joliet; five children, Robert (Joan) Nichols of Joliet, Patricia (Ben) Midlock of Elwood, Nancy (Greg) Svoboda of Castle Rock, CO, John (Kim) Nichols of Elwood and Rich (Mary Kay) Nichols of Homer Glen; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew also survive.

Preceded in death by his son, James Nichols (1986); his parents; and two brothers, Jerry and Bill Nichols.

Visitation for Donald E. Nichols will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 127 S Briggs St, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet. Memorials in his name to the , Joliet Area Community Hospice or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -