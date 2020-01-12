|
Donald E. Nichols
Age 85, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born in Crete, IL, the son of the late Floyd and Elizabeth (nee Charboneau) Nichols and resided in Joliet most of his life.
Don retired from Joliet West High School where he served as Athletic Director. He was the former Chemistry/Physics teacher and Athletic Director at Joliet East High School, a career spanning 34 years. Don was instrumental in coaching basketball and golf, Don started the Will County High School Golf Tournament that still bears his name today. Don loved to travel and enjoyed golf, woodworking and fishing.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn (nee Evangeloff) Nichols of Joliet; five children, Robert (Joan) Nichols of Joliet, Patricia (Ben) Midlock of Elwood, Nancy (Greg) Svoboda of Castle Rock, CO, John (Kim) Nichols of Elwood and Rich (Mary Kay) Nichols of Homer Glen; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew also survive.
Preceded in death by his son, James Nichols (1986); his parents; and two brothers, Jerry and Bill Nichols.
Visitation for Donald E. Nichols will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 127 S Briggs St, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet. Memorials in his name to the , Joliet Area Community Hospice or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020