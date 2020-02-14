The Herald-News Obituaries
Donald E. Ruden

Donald E. Ruden, of Naperville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, at his home, Monday, February 10, 2020. Age 84.

Survived by his two sons Eric (Brenda) Ruden, Greg (Anne) Ruden and his daughter Jennifer Madson. Nine grandchildren Paige, Taylor, Alec, Allison, Garrett and Leah Ruden, Cade, Ryan and Erika Madson. One brother Ron (Toni) Ruden and one sister Barbara Nurczyk. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Scroggins) Ruden, sisters Norma Larson, Lois Demos and brother Bob Ruden

Don was an active and longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a Sunday school teacher, a Luther League Sponsor, a member of the softball team and the church choir.

Founded Expert Optics in 1979, which eventually became one of the top independent optical labs in the nation. He was inducted into the Optical Pioneer Hall of Fame in 2008. Don was an avid White Sox fan. He enjoyed the sunny beaches of Anna Maria Island, Florida. Don will be remembered most for being a selfless man who loved his family and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 412 E. Benton Street. Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL., Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Donald E. Ruden Scholarship Fund c/o Joliet Junior College Foundation 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL. 60431 would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
