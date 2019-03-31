Donald E. Tynan



Donald E. Tynan, age 91, of Joliet, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Presence Villa Franciscan Nursing Home.



Born November 19, 1927 in Chicago, he was the son of George and Elizabeth (nee Stitch) Tynan, and was a graduate of Lindblom High School, Chicago.



A skilled tool and die maker and proud union member, he worked 33 years for Continental Can Company, then 11 years for Panduit before retiring.



Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be remembered for being a hard worker and for his sense of humor. He loved music and was an avid drummer, and also enjoyed woodworking. He will never be forgotten by his family and friends.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 38 years, Joyce M. (nee Yonke) Tynan of Joliet; four sons, Daniel R. Tynan, Eugene A. (Sylvia) Tynan, Michael J. Tynan, and Thomas E. Tynan; six grandchildren, Laura (Erik) Fritzsche, Kelly Tynan, Patrick (Jessica) Tynan, Timothy Tynan, Thomas (Vickie) Tynan, and Tyler Tynan; five great-grandchildren, Allison and Megan Fritzsche and Nola, Ronan and Brock Tynan; one sister, Joan Brugnone; a sister-in-law, Judy Farris; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (nee McGinnis) Tynan; his daughter, Sheryl A. Tynan; his parents; and a half-brother, Richard Tynan.



Visitation for Donald Tynan will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019