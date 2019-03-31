The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
2212 McDonough St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Tynan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Tynan


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald E. Tynan Obituary
Donald E. Tynan

Donald E. Tynan, age 91, of Joliet, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Presence Villa Franciscan Nursing Home.

Born November 19, 1927 in Chicago, he was the son of George and Elizabeth (nee Stitch) Tynan, and was a graduate of Lindblom High School, Chicago.

A skilled tool and die maker and proud union member, he worked 33 years for Continental Can Company, then 11 years for Panduit before retiring.

Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be remembered for being a hard worker and for his sense of humor. He loved music and was an avid drummer, and also enjoyed woodworking. He will never be forgotten by his family and friends.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 38 years, Joyce M. (nee Yonke) Tynan of Joliet; four sons, Daniel R. Tynan, Eugene A. (Sylvia) Tynan, Michael J. Tynan, and Thomas E. Tynan; six grandchildren, Laura (Erik) Fritzsche, Kelly Tynan, Patrick (Jessica) Tynan, Timothy Tynan, Thomas (Vickie) Tynan, and Tyler Tynan; five great-grandchildren, Allison and Megan Fritzsche and Nola, Ronan and Brock Tynan; one sister, Joan Brugnone; a sister-in-law, Judy Farris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (nee McGinnis) Tynan; his daughter, Sheryl A. Tynan; his parents; and a half-brother, Richard Tynan.

Visitation for Donald Tynan will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now