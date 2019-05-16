Donald G. Beno



Born: May 17, 1932



Died: May 14, 2019



Donald G. Beno, 86, of New Port Richey, FL, went into the hands of God on May 14th, 2019, with his family by his side.



Donald was born May 17, 1932, in Joliet, IL, to the late George and Agnes Beno. He and his late wife, Annette L. (Welan) Beno, moved from Joliet, IL, to New Port Richey, FL, 24 years ago and had been married for 58 years.



Donald retired from his business, Beno Health Insurance. He was very active in his church, as a lector and sang in the choir. He enjoyed artistic painting, music, golfing, watching baseball, and swimming daily.



Donald is survived by two sons, Donald Michael. and Joseph; his daughter Rebecca (Steven) Maticic; his two grandchildren Mallory Maticic and Arica Beno; his sister Marilyn; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; his parents; his sister Elizabeth Strysik; and his brother James.



There will be a memorial mass on May 18th, 2019, at 9:30 AM at St. Ann's Church, 24500 S Navajo Dr. in Channahon, IL. Interment to follow at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Rt. 6 & Maple Rd in Joliet, IL.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to:



Pisut Funeral Services 815-722-0998 Published in The Herald-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019