Donald G. Knauer
Donald G. Knauer age 78, late of New Lenox. IL. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Peterson) Knauer. Loving father of Bradford (Gina) Knauer, Dean (Jennifer) Knauer and the late Christine Geib. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Maree, Darek, Grace, Emily, Lillian and Michael. Don was a U.S. Army Veteran of Viet Nam, retired Supervisor for Peoples Gas Co. and a lifetime member of the Ingalls Park Athletic Club.

Due to current C D C guidelines services will be scheduled at a later date. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hickey Memorial Chapels. To sign online guestbook go to www.hickeyfuneral.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
