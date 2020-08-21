Donald J. Filotto
Born: October 27, 1932; in Lockport, IL
Died: August 18, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
Donald J. Filotto, age 87, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2015, former longtime resident of Lockport, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. He was born October 27, 1932 on his family's farm in Lockport.
Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Rose Marie Filotto (nee Dalpos), whom he married October 17, 1959 and who preceded him in death on November 13, 2017, loving father of Debbie (Paul) Gawel of Plainfield, Lisa (Dennis) Hundley of Plainfield, and Donna (Jim) Lawler of Manhattan, IL, adored grandfather of Taylor (fiancée, Jake Smagacz) Hundley and Morgan Hundley, Rachel Gawel, and Jacob and Matthew Lawler, devoted son of the late John and Antoinette (nee Pesavento) Filotto, dear brother of the late Francis (the late Marcella) Filotto and the late Joann (the late Thomas) Ferderer, brother-in-law of Irene (the late Jim) Pareti of Westchester and the late Joseph (the late Marge) Dalpos, the late Albert (the late Edythe) Dalpos, the late Ernie (the late Gloria) Dalpos, the late John Dalpos, the late Genevieve Dalpos and the late Helen (the late Max) Helix, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Donald grew up in Lockport, attended Hopkins Elementary School and was a graduate of Lockport High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was employed for 35 years with Caterpillar in Aurora, IL, retiring in 1987. After his retirement, Donald worked as a part-time delivery person for Village Floral in Plainfield for 10 years. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Romeoville, IL and enjoyed gardening, cheering on the Cubs and Black Hawks and watching old Westerns on TV.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, 2:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd. (corner of Routes 30 & 59), Plainfield, IL,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.
Private Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
