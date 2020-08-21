1/1
Donald J. Filotto
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Filotto

Born: October 27, 1932; in Lockport, IL

Died: August 18, 2020; in Plainfield, IL

Donald J. Filotto, age 87, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2015, former longtime resident of Lockport, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. He was born October 27, 1932 on his family's farm in Lockport.

Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Rose Marie Filotto (nee Dalpos), whom he married October 17, 1959 and who preceded him in death on November 13, 2017, loving father of Debbie (Paul) Gawel of Plainfield, Lisa (Dennis) Hundley of Plainfield, and Donna (Jim) Lawler of Manhattan, IL, adored grandfather of Taylor (fiancée, Jake Smagacz) Hundley and Morgan Hundley, Rachel Gawel, and Jacob and Matthew Lawler, devoted son of the late John and Antoinette (nee Pesavento) Filotto, dear brother of the late Francis (the late Marcella) Filotto and the late Joann (the late Thomas) Ferderer, brother-in-law of Irene (the late Jim) Pareti of Westchester and the late Joseph (the late Marge) Dalpos, the late Albert (the late Edythe) Dalpos, the late Ernie (the late Gloria) Dalpos, the late John Dalpos, the late Genevieve Dalpos and the late Helen (the late Max) Helix, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Donald grew up in Lockport, attended Hopkins Elementary School and was a graduate of Lockport High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was employed for 35 years with Caterpillar in Aurora, IL, retiring in 1987. After his retirement, Donald worked as a part-time delivery person for Village Floral in Plainfield for 10 years. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Romeoville, IL and enjoyed gardening, cheering on the Cubs and Black Hawks and watching old Westerns on TV.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, 2:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd. (corner of Routes 30 & 59), Plainfield, IL,

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.

Private Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

For information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overman-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved