1/1
Donald J. Kubinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Kubinski

"Don"

Age 88, late of New Lenox passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Joliet, raised in Crest Hill, living in Lockport most of his life before moving to New Lenox in 2014. Co-Founder and Co-Operator of Diamond Construction as well as Kubco Enterprises for many dedicated years retiring in 2010. A proud United States Korean War Army Staff Sergeant Veteran. Former member and lector at St. Dennis Church, Lockport and active parishioner at St. Joseph Church, Manhattan. Donald was very active at St. Dennis School, Lockport where he was on the Athletic Board, School Board, and an inspiring longtime coach to many. Don was known by many, loved by all.

Preceded in death by his son, Thomas (Laura) Kubinski (2003); parents, John and Anna ( Nee Sak) Kubinski; two brothers, Leonard (Esther) and Bernard (Lucille) Kubinski; five sisters, Eleanore (Charles) Pauly, Jeanne (Bud) Nickles, Delores (Paul) Lewis, Geraldine (Gene) Stiteley and Betty (John) Novy; his beloved in-laws, Edward and Margaret Thomas and numerous other cherished family members who passed on before him.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Maureen (Nee Thomas) Kubinski; five children, Timothy, Stephen (Leanne), Mary Beth (John) VanCleave, Philip (Mary) and Julie Kubinski; nine adored grandchildren, Becki (Thomas), Christopher (Shauna), Andrew, Kirsten (fiancé Chad), John Jr., Lauren, Corey, Jessica ( fiancé Mike) and Cole; four cherished great grandchildren, Victoria, Dylan, Logan and Cooper. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored, and many dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or St. Joseph Church, Manhattan in Donald's name would be greatly appreciated.

Donald will lie in state on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 255 West North St. Manhattan, IL., 60442 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment following Mass at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville with a chapel service and full Military honors presented by the United States Army.

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing practices are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Lying in State
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved