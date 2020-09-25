Donald J. Kubinski
"Don"
Age 88, late of New Lenox passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Joliet, raised in Crest Hill, living in Lockport most of his life before moving to New Lenox in 2014. Co-Founder and Co-Operator of Diamond Construction as well as Kubco Enterprises for many dedicated years retiring in 2010. A proud United States Korean War Army Staff Sergeant Veteran. Former member and lector at St. Dennis Church, Lockport and active parishioner at St. Joseph Church, Manhattan. Donald was very active at St. Dennis School, Lockport where he was on the Athletic Board, School Board, and an inspiring longtime coach to many. Don was known by many, loved by all.
Preceded in death by his son, Thomas (Laura) Kubinski (2003); parents, John and Anna ( Nee Sak) Kubinski; two brothers, Leonard (Esther) and Bernard (Lucille) Kubinski; five sisters, Eleanore (Charles) Pauly, Jeanne (Bud) Nickles, Delores (Paul) Lewis, Geraldine (Gene) Stiteley and Betty (John) Novy; his beloved in-laws, Edward and Margaret Thomas and numerous other cherished family members who passed on before him.
Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Maureen (Nee Thomas) Kubinski; five children, Timothy, Stephen (Leanne), Mary Beth (John) VanCleave, Philip (Mary) and Julie Kubinski; nine adored grandchildren, Becki (Thomas), Christopher (Shauna), Andrew, Kirsten (fiancé Chad), John Jr., Lauren, Corey, Jessica ( fiancé Mike) and Cole; four cherished great grandchildren, Victoria, Dylan, Logan and Cooper. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored, and many dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association
or St. Joseph Church, Manhattan in Donald's name would be greatly appreciated.
Donald will lie in state on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 255 West North St. Manhattan, IL., 60442 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment following Mass at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville with a chapel service and full Military honors presented by the United States Army.
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing practices are required.