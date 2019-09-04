|
Donald J. Piper
Donald J. Piper, age 65, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 2, 2019 at home, with his loving family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born November 27, 1953 in Joliet, he was the son of Charles William and Virginia "Ginna" (nee Lennon) Piper, and a graduate of Lockport Township High School. He served the City of Joliet as a Police Officer and 911 Dispatcher for 35 years.
Don was an avid fan of all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, and loved playing video poker and attending car shows.
Don loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, and his strength and determination will always serve as an example to his family. They are grateful he is now at peace.
Surviving are his beloved daughter, Kristen (Paul) Brown of Shorewood; two loving grandchildren, Nina and Derek Mireles; six brothers and sisters, William (Jeannie) Piper of Ft. Myers, FL, Robert (Jeanette) Piper of Lockport, Michael (Mary) Piper of Coal City, Patricia (William) Valentino of Naperville, Mimi (Steven) Kambic of Joliet, and Joseph (Stephanie) Piper of Lockport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, John Richard Piper; his grandparents, Charles F. and Margaret Lennon and Perry and Bonnie Piper; and his faithful dog, Amber.
Visitation for Don Piper will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Church of St. Anthony, 100 N. Scott Street, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, 2303 Oak Leaf Street, Joliet, IL 60436 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019