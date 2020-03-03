|
|
Donald John DePratt Sr.
Age 87 years, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born in Joliet on May 21, 1932, he was a life-long resident. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Employed at Ceco Steel for many years. He was a member of the Church of St. Jude in Joliet. Don was an avid golfer and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline (nee Luck) DePratt; his brother, Leslie DePratt and two sisters, Lorraine Pakovic and Delores Wood.
Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Terese (nee Malone) DePratt; three children, Donald J. (Sonja) DePratt Jr., Timothy Paul (Catherine) DePratt and Jacqueline D'Arcy.
Seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 A.M.
Inurnment and military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2020