The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map

Donald John DePratt Sr.


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald John DePratt Sr. Obituary
Donald John DePratt Sr.

Age 87 years, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born in Joliet on May 21, 1932, he was a life-long resident. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Employed at Ceco Steel for many years. He was a member of the Church of St. Jude in Joliet. Don was an avid golfer and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline (nee Luck) DePratt; his brother, Leslie DePratt and two sisters, Lorraine Pakovic and Delores Wood.

Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Terese (nee Malone) DePratt; three children, Donald J. (Sonja) DePratt Jr., Timothy Paul (Catherine) DePratt and Jacqueline D'Arcy.

Seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 A.M.

Inurnment and military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -