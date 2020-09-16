1/
Donald L. Grady
1924 - 2020
Donald L. Grady

Born: August 6, 1924

Died: September 14, 2020

Donald L. Grady, Age 96 of Lockport, IL, United States Marine Corps World War 2 Veteran and beloved husband of the late Donna L. Grady (nee Barton), passed away on September 14, 2020.

Born in Rockport, IL on August 6, 1924, he married Donna L. Barton on December 1, 1942 before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served from October 1943 to March 1946 in the Pacific Theater of the second world war.

Donald was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lockport, where he gave generously of his time.

Donald is survived by his children, Larry Grady and Carol Tinman (nee Grady), his grandchildren, Michael (Tammy) Grady, Kelly (Carey) Pietryzak, Tracy (Justin) Konrath, Caryn (Gerritt) VanDerBilt, Amy (Joe) Snow, Jon (Cristhian) Tinman, his great-grandchildren, Brandon Totten, McKenzie Grady, Makayla Grady, and Reese Konrath, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife Donna L. Grady; his parents Delbert Grady and Jesse Capps Grady; his brothers Newell (June) Grady, Leonard (Kathy) Grady and his sister Delberta Glaser; and his daughter-in-law Doris Grady and son-in-law Hugh Tinman.

A private family service will be led by Donald's close friend, Bob Thompson and is to be held at Goodale Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Lockport City Cemetery in Lockport, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lockport, 1000 S Washington St, Lockport, IL 60441.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Wonderful gentlemen Iam blessed to be part of his life and his Family they feel like family to me ,warm, loving people,my condolences to everyone,love from Michelle Condra
Michelle
Friend
