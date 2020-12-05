Donald L. Randich
Born: October 17, 1935
Died: November 30, 2020
Age 85 of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at Willow Falls Senior Living Community.
Born October 17, 1935 in Joliet, Don was the youngest of 11 children of Marion and Patricia Randich. A lifelong resident of his beloved city of Crest Hill, following his 1953 graduation of Lockport Township High School, he proudly served in the Army. Don lived a life dedicated to service and commitment as a fire fighter, mayor, salesman, church member and family man. Don was the 4th professional fire-fighter hired by the Lockport Fire Department, served for forty-two years and inspired others to become fire-fighters. He was elected six terms (24 years) as mayor of Crest Hill and also served as Crest Hill's city treasurer for two terms (eight years).
Building on his eight years as Lockport Township Highway Commissioner, Donald was a leading salesman for Hoyle Road Equipment Company for over twenty years. He was also a school board member of Chaney Monge School, as well as numerous other government and civic boards.
Don served as lector and active member of St. Anne?s Catholic Church for over forty years, Don was a lifetime member of the Chaney Progressive Club, the Joliet Rivals Club, the Joliet Firefighter Retiree Association, and the Croatian Club.
Don's strongest commitment was to his family. He is survived by his children: Dana (Anna) Farley, Craig (Jana) Randich, and Todd (Angie) Randich; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, and over two hundred nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donald is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years on August 31, 2020: Bette Randich; parents: Marion and Patricia; five brothers; three sisters, and daughter-in-law: Laurie Randich.
Per Donald's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration will be planned at a time when all can join together to share in the legacy that Donald has left behind. Please keep him in your prayers.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at both Willow Falls and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their unwavering care and support to their dad.
To honor one of Don's favorite projects, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Don's memory to the Crest Hill Veteran and Police Memorial Garden.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Don Randich is available at tezakfuneralhome.com
