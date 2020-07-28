Donald L. Tomich
Donald L. Tomich, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Charlene (nee Koren) Tomich; children, Donald II (Jane) and Dean Tomich; grandchildren, Jared (Alyssa), Jayce, Mia and Ava Tomich; nephews, Ron (Carolyn) Koren, Rick (Missy) Koren, Ed (Janis) Koren, Dennis (Kerri) Ferguson, Jason (Elaine) Ferguson, Anthony Tomich and Andrew Tomich; nieces, Victoria (Roman) Koren and Leslie Ferguson; great-nephews, Sean (Jill) Koren, Michael Koren, A.J. Tomich and Nate Tomich; brothers-in-law, Don Koren and Dennis Ferguson.
Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Albena (nee Brozovich) Tomich; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Amelia Koren; sister, Susan Ferguson; nephew, Joey Koren; brother and sister- in-law, Ron (Joan) Koren.
Don was born and raised in Crest Hill. He was enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. Don was also a Crest Hill City Council Member, member of the Richland School Board, director of the Richland Youth Sports Program for 20 years, member of the Local #150, and a local business man, owning and operating Tomich and Sons.
Don loved attending all of his grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed all sports, especially his Dukies. Vacationing in the Upper Peninsula and Florida made great family memories and were another joy of his. Spending time with his family and friends was of course the most meaningful of all. "Rest in peace our good man."
Thank you Ann-Marie for all of your care and support to Charlene and Don.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Donald's life will begin on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Maximum occupancy at the church is 50 guests. Face masks are required. Obituary and tribute wall for Donald L. Tomich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
