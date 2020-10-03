DONALD LEE BRICK, SRDonald Brick, age 81, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 peacefully with family by his side at Joliet Area Community Hospice.Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Georgine (nee Tomastick), his son, Donald Jr, his brother Phil Brick, and his parents Felix and Mary (nee Keca).Born in Joliet, Don worked for Commonwealth Edison for 34 years, retiring in 1994 as a Control Room Operator. He was also very proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps upon graduating from Lockport Township High School in 1957. Don, also known as "Otto" to some, was a lifelong Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. He liked nothing better than to visit with his family members or to hang out in his back yard where his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids would visit him almost daily.Don also loved the outdoors, and especially, taking day trips to Starved Rock and vacationing in northern Wisconsin with his wife and friend, Georgine prior to her passing in 2006.Also surviving are his four sons, Mike (Ruthie), Dan (Barb), Jeff (Kris), Joe (Jill); his loving sister, Marianne Bauer; brother-in-law Allen Pflibsen; 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Also mourning the loss of Don are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including his lifelong friend Danny Ward.A private funeral mass was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill on Friday, October 2nd. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.