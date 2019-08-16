The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Donald LeRoy Johnson


1934 - 2019
Donald LeRoy Johnson Obituary
Donald LeRoy Johnson

Born: April 19, 1934

Died: August 13, 2019

Survived by his son Jeffrey (Annette); grandchildren Brandon Johnson. Anastasia (Dan Sopko) and Jeffrey (Allison) Ryan; great grandchildren Mabel Sopko, Nola and Georgia Ryan; one sister Dorothy (late Chuck) Ziesemer and dear friend Dorothy Byers.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Paula "Joy" (Stacel); one son Donald and brother Arthur (Chy).

Everyone Don met became a friend. He enjoyed talking about classic cars, drag racing and anything high-performance related. Don was a regular at many of the cruise nights showcasing his classic car collection. Don was a funny car mechanic in the 1970's and worked on cars his whole life. He also traveled extensively throughout the United States.

Don served in the US Army during the Korean War as a medic and truck driver stationed in Germany.

He was an inspiration and will be missed by many.

Family and friends will gather, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home to process to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for services with Military Honors at 1:30 p.m. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
