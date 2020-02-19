|
|
Donald Leroy Moody
Born: August 9, 1932; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 13, 2020; in Carson City, NV
Age 87 following a traumatic fall in Carson City, Nevada.
Born in Joliet, Illinois.
Preceded in death by his wife Katherine, parents Leroy and Francis Moody, and his brother Larry Moody.
Donald is survived by his loving family Andy (Louise) Moody, Richard (Alison) Moody, and Shirley (Jay) McLaughlin. Grandchildren Aaron and Lilly, Richard Jr. and Melissa, Kaitlyn and Ryan.. Brothers Robert, Mike, Carl, and sister Joan. Brother and sister-in-law Louis and Beverly Zazzara as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donald served in the Korean War and retired from Teamsters Local 179.
He frequently enjoyed biscuits and gravy, morning coffee, and sitting at the casino.
Donald was cremated per his request and his ashes spread alongside his late wife.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020