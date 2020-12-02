Donald P. Milliron
Donald P. Milliron - born January 25, 1931, in Clarion, PA, a longtime resident of Plainfield, Illinois entered the gates of heaven on November 24, 2020.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley (2017), his father, Donald Milliron, his mother, Evelyn Birthisel his son Michael Milliron and daughter JoEllen (Jody) Milliron.
He is survived by his loving daughters and care givers, Dawn (Edward) Kelly, and Barbara (Scott) Hammitt, his cherished grandchildren, Heather (Dr. Edward) Boswell, Matthew (Melissa) Almon, Breann (Ryan) Cumming and Timothy (Myria) Kelly, along with his loving great-grandchildren, Chloe Boswell, Ella Almon, Connor, Emmett and Evelyn Kelly and Callan Cumming and his dear sister, Nathel (the late Francis) Betzwiser as well as several nieces and nephews.
A longtime member of the Wheatland United Presbyterian Church. Donald served his country with honor and pride as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from April 1952 to April 1954. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed by all.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Administration and staff of Meadowbrook Manor, Naperville, IL and all the angels that took care of him from Angels Grace Hospice.
Cremation rights have been accorded per Donald's request. Due to Covid-19, private services with military honors will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Angels Grace Hospice 440 Quadrangle Dr. Bolingbrook, IL., 60440 would be appreciated. Funeral services entrusted to the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.
