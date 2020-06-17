Donald R. Dudek
1946 - 2020
Donald R. Dudek

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald R. Dudek announces his recent passing at age 74. He is survived by his loving bride of 54 years, Kathy, nee Beatty, Dudek.

He will be remembered by his children, David (Diane) Dixon, Lisa (John) Szymanski and their children, Kylie, Jake & T.J.; Krissy (Jim) Kickels and their children, Kymee & Ryan; and Pete Dudek and his children, Melissa & Carter James.

He will also be remembered by his brother Tom (late Judie) Dudek and his sister, Cathy (Al) Carbaugh; his sister-in-law, Pat Dixon & brother-in-law, Raymond "Butch" Beatty; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael & Anna (Kwilosz) Dudek and his in-laws, Len & Florence (Wojnowski) Steinhaus. Don was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably discharged. He was a heavy equipment owner/operator and a lifetime member of the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers,and proud owner of Dudek & Son Construction for over 30 years. Visitation Thursday from 3 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services will be private. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bonnie and Fritz Kilianek
Friend
June 16, 2020
I remember back in the 70s, Don and his friends would snowmobile across state st,thru the fields, to get to new avenue, one time his niece and I took a ride to a restaurant on new avenue, so much fun,he loved his snowmobile
JoAnn Maselskis
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Carolyn Progress
Friend
June 16, 2020
We are sad to hear of Dons passing. Our prayers are with him. He was a great neighbor that always lifted our spirits with his conversations. Always a friend.
Bob n Sue Hoinacki
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
Kathy and family, my deepest sympathy to you all. I am sending my hugs to you at this difficult time. My Prayers are with you. Love, Chris Lenski
Christine Lenski
June 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. We will cherish our many memories. Wish we could be there to give you hugs. Hold tight to the memories to help get you through this time.
Denise Johnson
Friend
