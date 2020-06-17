Donald R. Dudek
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald R. Dudek announces his recent passing at age 74. He is survived by his loving bride of 54 years, Kathy, nee Beatty, Dudek.
He will be remembered by his children, David (Diane) Dixon, Lisa (John) Szymanski and their children, Kylie, Jake & T.J.; Krissy (Jim) Kickels and their children, Kymee & Ryan; and Pete Dudek and his children, Melissa & Carter James.
He will also be remembered by his brother Tom (late Judie) Dudek and his sister, Cathy (Al) Carbaugh; his sister-in-law, Pat Dixon & brother-in-law, Raymond "Butch" Beatty; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael & Anna (Kwilosz) Dudek and his in-laws, Len & Florence (Wojnowski) Steinhaus. Don was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably discharged. He was a heavy equipment owner/operator and a lifetime member of the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers,and proud owner of Dudek & Son Construction for over 30 years. Visitation Thursday from 3 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services will be private. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 17, 2020.