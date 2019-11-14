The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Congregational Church
Three Lakes, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Congregational Church
Three Lakes, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Eleveld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Eleveld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Eleveld Obituary
Donald R. Eleveld

Donald R. Eleveld, age 82 late of Crest Hill, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, including Lynne (Hesbol) Eleveld. He is survived by three sons, Jeff, Matthew (Jennifer) and Mark (Michelle), one daughter Jayme (James) Holmgren, ten grandchildren, Kyle, Hailey, Kendra, Tucker, Finnegan, Grace, Ava, Faith, Rachel and Sullivan, two brothers Eugene and David (Linda), one sister Nancy (Pat) Volk and one brother-in-law Peter Trailov.

Preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Bertha (Keckeisen) Eleveld and one sister Lynne Trailov.

Don was born in Chicago and moved to Three Lakes, WI. his senior year of high school. He was athletically gifted and excelled at basketball and golf in his early years and received a scholarship to White Water College. He continued to golf for the rest of his life. Don served our country with the US Army and after returning home he began his working years at the Chicago Furniture Service which was his family's business. He was involved with the trucking industry for many years and was a member of the Teamsters Local 705.

Funeral service for Donald R. Eleveld will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 16, at the Union Congregational Church in Three Lakes, WI. Interment Three Lakes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -