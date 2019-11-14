|
|
Donald R. Eleveld
Donald R. Eleveld, age 82 late of Crest Hill, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, including Lynne (Hesbol) Eleveld. He is survived by three sons, Jeff, Matthew (Jennifer) and Mark (Michelle), one daughter Jayme (James) Holmgren, ten grandchildren, Kyle, Hailey, Kendra, Tucker, Finnegan, Grace, Ava, Faith, Rachel and Sullivan, two brothers Eugene and David (Linda), one sister Nancy (Pat) Volk and one brother-in-law Peter Trailov.
Preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Bertha (Keckeisen) Eleveld and one sister Lynne Trailov.
Don was born in Chicago and moved to Three Lakes, WI. his senior year of high school. He was athletically gifted and excelled at basketball and golf in his early years and received a scholarship to White Water College. He continued to golf for the rest of his life. Don served our country with the US Army and after returning home he began his working years at the Chicago Furniture Service which was his family's business. He was involved with the trucking industry for many years and was a member of the Teamsters Local 705.
Funeral service for Donald R. Eleveld will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 16, at the Union Congregational Church in Three Lakes, WI. Interment Three Lakes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019