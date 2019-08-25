|
Donald Richard Crnkovic
Born: March 26, 1938; in Joliet, IL
Died: July 14, 2019; in Encinitas, CA
Donald Richard Crnkovic, of Escondido, CA, passed peacefully on July 14, 2019 at Scripps Memorial Hospital, Encinitas, CA. Donald was born on March 26, 1938 in Joliet, Illinois to Mary Catherine Panian and Vincent Anthony Crnkovic. He was one of five siblings and was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Pamela Jean (Crnkovic) Reese; his sister Marie (Crnkovic) Belom, and brothers Vincent, Frank (Joyce), and Lee (Sharon). Donald is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joan; his daughter Suzanne Robertson (Terry) and his grandchildren - Taelor Sweeney (Mike), Randi Robertson, Ryan Robertson, Garret Reese, and Madison Reese. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Donald lived a good life filled with work, play, and love of family. The family moved to Escondido, CA in 1968 where he and his brother Frank opened a restaurant called SANDWICHES -A- GO-GO. He eventually started his own landscaping business DON'S LANDSCAPING AND CONCRETE, INC. which was very successful. His company was responsible for maintaining and improving the landscaping at Lawrence Welk Resort.. He aided the Department of Forestry during the wildfires by trucking supplies to the fire lines. He also worked at the Del Mar Racetrack during racing season.
Donald was active in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He helped his daughter, Suzanne, with her FFA projects and sponsored and coached a softball team called the "Ducklings" with his daughter Pamela as the pitcher.
He loved family gatherings, sports, gardening at home, and any outdoor activity (especially fishing). He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Donald. Your work is finished. We love you.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019