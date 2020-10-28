Donald Rutten
Donald Rutten, age 91 of St. Germain, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at Cumberland Heights Assisted Living, Rhinelander, WI. He is survived by his wife Irene, 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, 1 sister, numerous other family members, and his best friend, a black lab named Suzy.
Donald grew up in Osakis, Minnesota but later moved to Plainfield, Illinois. After high school, he worked for his Day, Peter, at Railoc. Three years after marring the love of his life, he and his Dad started P&D Mfg. Co. in Plainfield. Don held several patents involving the manufacturing of feed handling equipment. He retired in 1979 at the age of 50 after selling out to Railoc. In 2011, they moved to his favorite place on earth- St. Germain, Wisconsin! The grandkids commonly knew him as "Grandpa Fred", a nickname he received later in life from his wife. He was always working on some sort of project in his garage, and was known for his many "gadgets". The wheels were always turning in his head trying to figure out a better way to do something.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, Wisconsin. Don was a very giving person who always had a soft spot in his heart for the poor. He also served as an Army Sergeant during the Korean War.
A private Memorial Service was held at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel, Woodruff, Wisconsin. Special thanks go to Kari and the wonderful staff at Cumberland Heights for their exceptional care of "Fred", the staff at St. Mary's Ascension Hospital, and to the encouraging members of Hospice. We couldn't have taken care of him without each of you.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Share, 1019 E. Wall Street, Eagle River, Wisconsin, 54521
