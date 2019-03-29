Donald W. Born



Donald W. Born, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Born in Chicago and a resident of New Lenox for the past 43 years.



Beloved husband of 50 years, Jo Anne (Legate) Born. Loving father of Julie Lepczynski, Cindy Counts, Leanne (Perry) Veverka, Bryan (Valerie) Witt, Darryn (Laura Witt). Devoted grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 10. Also survived by special sister-in-law, Ruth Born; as well as numerous cousins and friends.



Don was a Cryptographic Specialist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Lifelong member of the V.F.W. He retired after 40 years from Peoples Gas, Light & Coke Company. He was a master gardener who shared his love and knowledge of gardening with others and also supplied his family and neighbors with the fruits of his labor.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lorine (Martz) Born, brother, Robert E. Born, sister, Carole J. Kuzmin and son Scott A. Born.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 10:45 AM. Inurnment with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



Info: www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 . Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary