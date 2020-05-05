Donald W. Budd



Born: June 12, 1973



Died: April 28, 2020



Donald W. Budd, 46, of Shorewood passed away on April 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Don Budd, born on June 12, 1973, was raised in Channahon by his parents Donald Budd and the late Patricia Budd (nee Martin). Don graduated from Minooka Community High School, where he met his forever sweetheart, Tania.



Don and Tania, married for almost 23 years, raised two wonderful children.



Don ran his own tree service for 19 years, recently becoming a certified arborist. He enjoyed cutting trees, kayaking, spending time with his family, and taking trips in his camper.



Survived by his loving wife, Tania Budd; two children, Christina and Tyler Budd; trusty companion, Sid; father, Donald Budd; sister, Robin (Randy) Anderson; nieces Lanie and Jenni Anderson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Budd; grandparents, William and Geraldine Martin; grandparents, Alfred and Elsie Budd; uncle, John Budd; and aunt, Linda Perrine.



No visitation will be held at this time. Cremation Rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.





