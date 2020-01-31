The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Geneva Lutheran Church
301 S. 3rd Street
Geneva, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Geneva Lutheran Church
Donald W. Meints


1930 - 2020
Donald W. Meints Obituary
Donald W. Meints

Born: September 4, 1930; in Clinton, IA

Died: January 15, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Donald W. Meints, age 89, of Geneva, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Greenfields of Geneva with his loving family by his side.

He was born September 4, 1930 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Carl and Grace (Alexander) Meints.

Donald proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1951-1954. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in music and later a master's degree in fine arts. He also furthered his education at NIU by taking graduate courses in reading. A longtime Lockport, IL resident, he taught music, English and reading at Lockport Township High School for over 30 years, and retired in 1994. He enjoyed gardening, reading, refurnishing furniture, baking and cheering on his Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was most happy spending time with his beloved family and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years Helen (Pietan); daughters Katherine (James Natoli) Meints of Chicago, Melinda (Dale) Rudy of Batavia, Elizabeth McGowan of Tennessee, and Emily (Kevin) Mosciano of Geneva; grandchildren Jonathan (Katie) Rudy, Rebecca and Benjamin Rudy, William and Hugh McGowan, and Michael, James, and Mia Mosciano; great granddaughter Miriam Rudy; and many other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street, Geneva and Monday, February 10 from 9:30 am until the time of his memorial service at 11:00 am at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. 3rd Street, Geneva with Pastor Trudy Stoffel officiating.

Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. 3rd Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134 or St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435 or Elgin Symphony Orchestra, 20 Dupage Court, Elgin, Illinois 60120, or a would be appreciated.

For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 31, 2020
