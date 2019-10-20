|
Donald W. Meyer
Donald W. Meyer, of Joliet, formerly of Nashville, TN, passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, surrounded by the love of his family. Donald was born in Chicago, IL on July 16, 1948, the son of the late Fred & Mabel (nee Larson) Meyer. He was a 1966 graduate of Lockport Township High School. Donald was a proud United States Army veteran, serving as a Sergeant in Vietnam. He earned several medals during his tour and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. Donald retired after a long career in retail. He was the assistant manager of Gaylords Department Store, worked his way to Regional Vice President before retiring after 20 years from Service Merchandise, and was then the Director of Operations at The Cookie Store. He was a member of VFW Cantigny Post 367, had a warm spot in his heart for animals, and loved his dogs more than anything.
Donald is survived by his children, Courtney (Tony) Dziurawiec, Heather (Chris) Goeppinger and Joel Meyer; grandchildren, Abby Dziurawiec, Maggie and C.J. Goeppinger, and Jaxson and Joseph Meyer; siblings, Bruce (Rosemary) Meyer, Fred (Judy) Meyer, and Patricia Schuster; sister-in-law, Susan Meyer; his dear friend, Roger McCormick; and his beloved canine companions, Rick-Rick, Jack-Jack, and Gracie. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
He is preceded by his parents and his four brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Harold and John Meyer.
A Memorial Gathering for Donald W. Meyer will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. As it was his request, cremation rites have been accorded. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 AT Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421, for interment with full Military Honors being held under the auspices of the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Will County Humane Society, the , or would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019