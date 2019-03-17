Donna Eickhoff



Donna (nee Bellah) Eickhoff passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at home of small bowel cancer.



She is survived by her much loved and spoiled husband, Robert, and her beloved children, Christina Collatz (Thomas) Grutzius and Raymond (Amber Ceci) Eickhoff. She is also survived by her four adored grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia and Ava Grutzius and Chase Eickhoff, and will also be missed by her canine companion, Lily.



She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Robert Collatz (2015).



Donna graduated from St. Francis Academy, Class of 1965. In her long and varied career she had three favorite jobs. As a cashier at Petsmart, she very much enjoyed the company of the staff and customers, both human and furry. She worked as a waitress using the nickname of "Dee" at both Syl's and Cemeno's restaurants.



As it was Donna's request, cremation rites were accorded and private services were held. Memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary