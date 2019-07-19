The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
1711 Burry Circle Drive
Crest Hill, IL
View Map
1947 - 2019
Donna Jean Kijowski Obituary
Donna Jean (nee Hartley) Kijowski

Born: December 11, 1947

Died: July 11, 2019

Age 71 of Pacific, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born December 11, 1947 in Joliet, Donna was a daughter of Donald and Esther (nee Hudy) Hartley. She was raised in the Joliet / Plainfield area.

Donna was retired from Ameritech / Verizon as an Inventory Specialist after 22 years of dedicated service in Illinois and Missouri.

She was a member of the Silver Sneakers and Seniors Groups of Eureka, MO and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In Donna's free time she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Robert, to California and Arkansas. In recent years, Donna played dominos every Sunday with her dear friends.

Survivors include her children; Daryl R. (Tonya) Zimmerman, Diane L. Zimmerman, Karen (John) Love, Bill (Dawn) Kijowski, Julie (Dave) Orlove and Jeff (Samantha) Kijowski, thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sister; Chris (Rich) Pucel, brother; Richard (Sue) Hartley, sister-in-law; Sandy Hartley, brother-in-law, Richard Fox, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her feline companions; ChaCha and Tango.

Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Kijowski, parents; Donald and Esther Hartley and siblings; Lucille Durham, Terry Hartley, Dennis Hartley and Rose Fox.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435, then traveling in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1711 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Tom Cargo officiating.

Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert at SS Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Joliet.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Donna's memory to: The or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in The Herald-News on July 19, 2019
