Donna Jean Likens
Donna Jean Likens, nee Tomac, age 66, late of Downers Grove and formerly of Joliet. Donna passed away after a battle with leukemia. Loving mother of Donald (Christina) and Michael (Kimberly) Likens. Proud grandmother of Isaac, Olivia, Madalyn, Joshua, and Lucas. Dearest daughter of Patricia and the late Thomas Tomac. Fond sister of Jim (Carol) Tomac, Diane (Tom) Crawley, and the late John Tomac.
Services and Interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com