Donna Jean Likens
Donna Jean Likens

Donna Jean Likens, nee Tomac, age 66, late of Downers Grove and formerly of Joliet. Donna passed away after a battle with leukemia. Loving mother of Donald (Christina) and Michael (Kimberly) Likens. Proud grandmother of Isaac, Olivia, Madalyn, Joshua, and Lucas. Dearest daughter of Patricia and the late Thomas Tomac. Fond sister of Jim (Carol) Tomac, Diane (Tom) Crawley, and the late John Tomac.

Services and Interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
November 30, 2020
Monica Narducci
November 30, 2020
Donna was one of the kindest and most thoughtful person I have ever had the joy of working with. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends. Hoping that the wonderful memories will quickly replace the sadness in your hearts.
Misty O'Connor
Coworker
November 29, 2020
A kind and gentle soul, she and I covered for each other at work before my retirement. I was proud to call her friend, there was no finer person. My deepest condolences to her family, she will be sorely missed.
Susan Kasprowicz
Friend
November 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Prayers for your family during this time of grieving.
Raul and Tricia Huerta
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Aunt Patty and family.
Love, Mary Kay, Joey, Joan & Don
Mary Kay Balidgo
Family
November 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. We are sending prayers!
She was my cousin and first babysitter to my sons.
Bill Picha
Family
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy & prayers are with Donna's family.
Sophia Pina
Coworker
November 27, 2020
I will miss you and think about you every day. I love you mom!
Michael Likens
Son
November 27, 2020
Thomas Narducci
November 27, 2020
One of the sweetest people I ever worked with, she will be missed.
Diane Looyer
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Always a pleasure to be around will be sorely missed.
Daniel Gorog
Coworker
