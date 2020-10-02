Donna Jean Trotta



Born: November 12, 1967



Died: September 14, 2020



Donna Jean Trotta of Lockport and Joliet Illinois passed away Monday September 14th, 2020 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison Wi. She was born November 12 1967 in Illinois.



She's preceded in death by her mother Doris Ema Jean Shields (Dupree) her brother Ron and sister Brenda. As well as her Granddaughter Ella.



She is survived by her husband of 21 years Anthony Trotta and their four children Jon and Amy Black and Robert and Toni Trotta. Grandchildren: Kaylee and Kaitlyn Nelson of Green Bay, WI, Kamron and Brady Black of Mosinee WI, Makayla, Jamie Lynne, Madison and Aubree Stapelton of Iron River, MI, And Delilah, Anthony, Ysebelle, and Luna Trotta of Iron River, MI. As well as her sisters Debbie Harris and Pam Terlecki of Illinois.



Donna was a strong and amazing woman. She always brought joy to anyone who crossed her path.



She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



Memorial services will be held at Bates township Hall in Bates township, MI , On Thursday October 8th, 2020 from 2-6pm. Please join the family to help us celebrate Donna's life. Lunch will be served.





