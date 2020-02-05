|
|
Donna L. Gibson
80, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Donna was born in Joliet to the late Albert and Edna (nee Surges) Horn.
Loving mother of Robert (Julie) Gibson, Albert (Tonilynn) Gibson, and Ronna (Dan) Flanagan; cherished grandmother of Monica (Aaron) Kennedy, Dylan, Connor, and Colin Flanagan, and Anthony and Alex Gibson; great grandmother of Drake Kennedy; dear cousin of Sandy Pope who was like a sister to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in infancy.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her caregiver Debora Pitts for the wonderful care she gave their mother and grandmother.
Donna enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors, gardening, and she especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Donna's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm.
Interment will be private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020