|
|
Donna L. Stimac
(nee Adams)
Passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Friday, March 6, 2020. Age 74 years.
Survived by her husband of 43 years George "Butch" E. Stimac, two daughters Rebecca Garcia of Portland, OR. and Michelle Stimac of Joliet. A son Christopher Stimac of Pahrump, NV. Her grandson Rocco Jones. Also numerous friends, relatives and her "second" children to whom she was mom to many.
Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elnora Poy.
Donna was born December 8, 1945 in Carbondale, IL. She graduated from Plainfield High School Class of 1963. Donna was a dealer and casino host at Harrah's Casino Joliet since their beginning in Joliet. She was active alongside her husband with the Medina Shriners.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name to the Medina Shriners Transportation Fund, 550 N. Shriners Dr. Addison, Illinois 60101 will be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2020